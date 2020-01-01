Menu
2011 Chrysler 300

Hemi, Dual SR Leather, NAV

2011 Chrysler 300

Hemi, Dual SR Leather, NAV

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,858KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4519212
  • Stock #: F31XAG
  • VIN: 2C3CA6CT1BH591834
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

90,858 kms; 5.7L 8 cyl.; Automatic; RWD; Black Interior; Silver Exterior

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Remote Start System
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • analog clock
  • Full-length centre floor console
  • 12V pwr outlet in floor console
  • Bi-function halogen projector headlamps
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Front & rear solar control glass
  • Acoustic front door glass
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Bright/accent colour grille
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Air Filtering
  • Tip Start
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Trunk mat
  • Trunk lamp
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Bright door handles
  • active head restraints
  • Full floor carpeting
  • Pwr trunklid release
  • instrument panel
  • Hill start assist
  • Inside emergency trunk lid release
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Illuminated Front Cupholders
  • Decklid liner
  • Child seat upper tether anchorages
  • Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder
  • Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • 2.65 Axle Ratio
  • Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
  • Cargo compartment dress-up
  • Cell phone storage
  • Chrome headlamp bezels
  • Lower bodyside cladding
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Bright dual exhaust tips
  • Daylight opening mouldings
  • Rear window integrated antenna
  • Pwr driver & front passenger seats
  • Rear armrest & cup holder
  • Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory feature
  • 260 KPH speedometer
  • 4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes
  • 3-point rear centre seatbelt
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Rear reading/courtesy lamps
  • Leather-wrapped/woodgrain steering wheel
  • Humidity Sensor
  • Ready alert braking
  • Acoustic windshield
  • Hydraulic assist brake booster
  • Rainy day brake support
  • 4-way pwr driver & front passenger lumbar
  • Customer defined display monitor
  • Driver & passenger lower LED lamps
  • Front & rear LED map pocket lights
  • Front reading/map lights
  • Front seat supplemental side airbags
  • Illuminated rear assist handles
  • Illuminated rear cupholders
  • Rearview auto-dimming mirror w/microphone
  • Front passenger seat belt warning chime
  • Pwr backlit sunshade
  • 215MM Rear Axle
  • 180-amp alternator
  • Capless fuel filler
  • 276-Watt Amplifier
  • (6) premium speakers
  • 8.4" touch screen display
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year service subscription
  • Engine cooling
  • UConnect phone w/voice command -inc: Bluetooth, iPod control
  • Pwr heated multifunction fold-away chrome exterior mirrors -inc: auto-dimming driver side exterior mirror, reverse tilt-down function, mirror memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

