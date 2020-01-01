2011 Chrysler 300

90,858 kms; 5.7L 8 cyl.; Automatic; RWD; Black Interior; Silver Exterior; 22 Photos #22
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Dual note horn
- Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Security
- Comfort
- Seating
- Heated rear seats
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat
- Convenience
- Compact Spare Tire
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Outside Temperature Display
- Passenger Assist Handles
- Remote Start System
- Glove Box Lamp
- Remote Fuel Door Release
- Front/rear floor mats
- analog clock
- Full-length centre floor console
- 12V pwr outlet in floor console
- Bi-function halogen projector headlamps
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Front & rear solar control glass
- Acoustic front door glass
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Bright/accent colour grille
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- Air Filtering
- Tip Start
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Door sill scuff pads
- Trunk mat
- Trunk lamp
- Front license plate bracket
- Bright door handles
- active head restraints
- Full floor carpeting
- Pwr trunklid release
- instrument panel
- Hill start assist
- Inside emergency trunk lid release
- Rear door child protection locks
- Illuminated Front Cupholders
- Decklid liner
- Child seat upper tether anchorages
- Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder
- Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- 2.65 Axle Ratio
- Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
- Cargo compartment dress-up
- Cell phone storage
- Chrome headlamp bezels
- Lower bodyside cladding
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- Bright dual exhaust tips
- Daylight opening mouldings
- Rear window integrated antenna
- Pwr driver & front passenger seats
- Rear armrest & cup holder
- Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column
- Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory feature
- 260 KPH speedometer
- 4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes
- 3-point rear centre seatbelt
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Rear reading/courtesy lamps
- Leather-wrapped/woodgrain steering wheel
- Humidity Sensor
- Ready alert braking
- Acoustic windshield
- Hydraulic assist brake booster
- Rainy day brake support
- 4-way pwr driver & front passenger lumbar
- Customer defined display monitor
- Driver & passenger lower LED lamps
- Front & rear LED map pocket lights
- Front reading/map lights
- Front seat supplemental side airbags
- Illuminated rear assist handles
- Illuminated rear cupholders
- Rearview auto-dimming mirror w/microphone
- Front passenger seat belt warning chime
- Pwr backlit sunshade
- 215MM Rear Axle
- 180-amp alternator
- Capless fuel filler
- 276-Watt Amplifier
- (6) premium speakers
- 8.4" touch screen display
- SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year service subscription
- Engine cooling
- UConnect phone w/voice command -inc: Bluetooth, iPod control
- Pwr heated multifunction fold-away chrome exterior mirrors -inc: auto-dimming driver side exterior mirror, reverse tilt-down function, mirror memory
