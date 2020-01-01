2011 Chrysler 300

90,858 kms; 5.7L 8 cyl.; Automatic; RWD; Black Interior; Silver Exterior; 22 Photos #22

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist

Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Dual note horn

Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Security SECURITY ALARM Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated rear seats

60/40 split-folding rear seat Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Universal Garage Door Opener

Outside Temperature Display

Passenger Assist Handles

Remote Start System

Glove Box Lamp

Remote Fuel Door Release

Front/rear floor mats

analog clock

Full-length centre floor console

12V pwr outlet in floor console

Bi-function halogen projector headlamps Windows Rear Window Defroster

Front & rear solar control glass

Acoustic front door glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr accessory delay Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Bright/accent colour grille

Additional Features Cargo Net

Air Filtering

Tip Start

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Door sill scuff pads

Trunk mat

Trunk lamp

Front license plate bracket

Bright door handles

active head restraints

Full floor carpeting

Pwr trunklid release

instrument panel

Hill start assist

Inside emergency trunk lid release

Rear door child protection locks

Illuminated Front Cupholders

Decklid liner

Child seat upper tether anchorages

Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder

Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

2.65 Axle Ratio

Front height-adjustable shoulder belts

Cargo compartment dress-up

Cell phone storage

Chrome headlamp bezels

Lower bodyside cladding

730-amp maintenance-free battery

Bright dual exhaust tips

Daylight opening mouldings

Rear window integrated antenna

Pwr driver & front passenger seats

Rear armrest & cup holder

Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column

Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory feature

260 KPH speedometer

4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes

3-point rear centre seatbelt

Bluetooth Streaming Audio

Rear reading/courtesy lamps

Leather-wrapped/woodgrain steering wheel

Humidity Sensor

Ready alert braking

Acoustic windshield

Hydraulic assist brake booster

Rainy day brake support

4-way pwr driver & front passenger lumbar

Customer defined display monitor

Driver & passenger lower LED lamps

Front & rear LED map pocket lights

Front reading/map lights

Front seat supplemental side airbags

Illuminated rear assist handles

Illuminated rear cupholders

Rearview auto-dimming mirror w/microphone

Front passenger seat belt warning chime

Pwr backlit sunshade

215MM Rear Axle

180-amp alternator

Capless fuel filler

276-Watt Amplifier

(6) premium speakers

8.4" touch screen display

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year service subscription

Engine cooling

UConnect phone w/voice command -inc: Bluetooth, iPod control

Pwr heated multifunction fold-away chrome exterior mirrors -inc: auto-dimming driver side exterior mirror, reverse tilt-down function, mirror memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.