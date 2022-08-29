$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 6.2L V8
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
147,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9178351
- Stock #: F4TPEN
- VIN: 1GTV2VE27BZ419551
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Features
antenna
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Leather Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Engine Immobilizer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Convenience pkg comfort & decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Mirror, rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel & column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Windows, rear, power
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic with map pockets
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages; compass, exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language...
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Spare tire lock
Chrome centre caps
Air dam, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
Grille, chrome surround
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Pick up box
6'6" pickup box
Generator, 145 amp
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Side guard door beams
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front dome lamp w/map lights
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
