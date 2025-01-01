Menu
2011 Kia Sorento EX with 3.5L V6, 276 hp, 6-speed automatic, AWD, 18 alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather front seats, 8-way power drivers seat, Smart Key with push-button start, rearview camera, Bluetooth, fog lights, and roof rails. This Sorento offers a blend of performance and comfort, making it ideal for families and daily commutes. Experience its versatilityschedule your test drive today!

2011 Kia Sorento

118,881 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento

EX - Heated Seats, AWD+

12525916

2011 Kia Sorento

EX - Heated Seats, AWD+

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,881KM
VIN 5XYKUDA28BG116046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,881 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Kia Sorento EX with 3.5L V6, 276 hp, 6-speed automatic, AWD, 18" alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather front seats, 8-way power drivers seat, Smart Key with push-button start, rearview camera, Bluetooth, fog lights, and roof rails. This Sorento offers a blend of performance and comfort, making it ideal for families and daily commutes. Experience its versatilityschedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Locking Differential
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Rear tow hook

Interior

Trip Computer
Cargo Cover
Front/rear floor mats
Rear defroster w/timer
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
Front map lamp w/sunglass holder
Metal & wood grain interior accents
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls

Exterior

18" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lamps
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Auto Headlights
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
P235/60R18 tires

Safety

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear child safety door locks
Front side-impact airbags
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription

Additional Features

(3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
Dual zone auto climate control w/air filter
Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar
ionizer
(1) rear
driver height adjustment
adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-XXXX

306-453-4444

1-888-701-0748
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2011 Kia Sorento