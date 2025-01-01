$13,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
EX - Heated Seats, AWD+
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Steel Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 118,881 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Kia Sorento EX with 3.5L V6, 276 hp, 6-speed automatic, AWD, 18" alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather front seats, 8-way power drivers seat, Smart Key with push-button start, rearview camera, Bluetooth, fog lights, and roof rails. This Sorento offers a blend of performance and comfort, making it ideal for families and daily commutes. Experience its versatilityschedule your test drive today!
