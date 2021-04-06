Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

87,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited As low as 127 bi-weekly (oac)

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited As low as 127 bi-weekly (oac)

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6858333
  Stock #: F3VW1A
  VIN: 1C3CCBCG6CN245714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blackberry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade alert! We invite you to come and check out this Chrysler 200 available to you at Merit Ford in Carlyle SK! Low km, and in great shape! Heated leather seats, Bluetooth, sunroof, and power packed with a 3.6L V6. A real must see and drive! Call or text 306-453-4444

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
18" x 7.0" polished aluminum wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year SIRIUS subscription service
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

