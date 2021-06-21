Menu
2012 Ford F-250

133,480 KM

$29,995

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

Super Duty SRW S/D Cloth Bench

Super Duty SRW S/D Cloth Bench

Location

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

133,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7378394
  • Stock #: F43UY1
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B69CEB51016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F43UY1
  • Mileage 133,480 KM

Vehicle Description

133480 kms; 6.2L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Grey Interior; Black Exterior #22

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

