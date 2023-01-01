Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

115,000 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10008717
  • Stock #: F54B1B
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JG9CR421266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering

Interior

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
(2) 12V pwr outlets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener
Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Auto on/off halogen headlamps
16" steel mini spare wheel & tire

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control

Additional Features

Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC)
Compass
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre
trip computer
key fob operated global controls
programmable sound chimes
Beltminder w/audio mute
load-limiting retractors
dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor
crash severity sensor
front/rear side curtain air bags

