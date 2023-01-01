$12,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Price Breakdown
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
115,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008717
- Stock #: F54B1B
- VIN: 3FAHP0JG9CR421266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering
Interior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
(2) 12V pwr outlets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener
Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Auto on/off halogen headlamps
16" steel mini spare wheel & tire
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
Additional Features
Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC)
Compass
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre
trip computer
key fob operated global controls
programmable sound chimes
Beltminder w/audio mute
load-limiting retractors
dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor
crash severity sensor
front/rear side curtain air bags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0