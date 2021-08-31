Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

113,000 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 GFX

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 GFX

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8037556
  Stock #: F4BTFF
  VIN: 2GKFLTEK8C6224601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quick Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Fascia, body colour
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Mirrors, body colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
Fog lights, front halogen
Roof rails, charcoal
Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering wheel, audio controls
Antenna, roof mounted
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, centre channel speaker in upper I/P, subwoofer in rear quarter panel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

