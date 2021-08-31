2012 GMC Terrain

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quick Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set All wheel drive, active electronic Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life Exhaust system, stainless steel, single Stabilizer bars, front and rear Suspension system, soft ride suspension Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI) Generator, 120 amp Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine) Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Door handles, body colour Spare tire, compact spare Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows Fascia, body colour Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate Grille, charcoal with chrome surround Mirrors, body colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror Fog lights, front halogen Roof rails, charcoal Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Front air conditioning 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info Ambient lighting on instrument panel Outside temperature in radio display Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard Steering column, tilt and telescopic Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer Defogger, rear window Steering wheel, leather wrapped Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage Power windows, express down, all 4 windows Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area Glove box, non-locking Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console Rear seat armrest, with cupholders Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Steering wheel, audio controls Antenna, roof mounted Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, centre channel speaker in upper I/P, subwoofer in rear quarter panel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

