Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

254,987 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
254,987KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612385
  • Stock #: F4XN8V
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG0CG147646

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4XN8V
  • Mileage 254,987 KM

Vehicle Description

#490

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 61,000 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 23,581 KM
$61,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 254,987 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-6741

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory