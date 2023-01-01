$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
306-453-6741
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-6741
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
254,987KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9612385
- Stock #: F4XN8V
- VIN: 5XYZHDAG0CG147646
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4XN8V
- Mileage 254,987 KM
#490
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0