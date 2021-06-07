2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7225448

7225448 Stock #: F42NDB

F42NDB VIN: 1C4RJFAG5CC338404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F42NDB

Mileage 160,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.