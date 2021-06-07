Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

160,500 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7225448
  • Stock #: F42NDB
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG5CC338404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42NDB
  • Mileage 160,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

