2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

212,242 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

HD LTZ

Location

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

212,242KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10556028
  • Stock #: F5A1CG
  • VIN: 1GC1KYE87DF161086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 212,242 KM

Vehicle Description

#490

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

