2013 Dodge Journey

142,959 kms; 3.6L 6 cyl.; Automatic; AWD; Black Interior; Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Exterior; 21 Photos #22
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Fog Lamps
- Dual-note horn
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Convenience
- ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
- Overhead Console
- Compact Spare Tire
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Assist Handles
- Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
- Remote Start System
- Glove Box Lamp
- Front/rear floor mats
- Halogen Quad Headlamps
- Instrument cluster w/tachometer
- Rear wiper w/washer
- Floor console w/armrest
- Premium instrument cluster display
- Security
- Comfort
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 2nd row in-floor storage bins
- Passenger seat cushion storage bin
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Removable short mast antenna
- Seating
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Tinted windshield
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Bright grille
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- SPEED CONTROL
- Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
- Air Filtering
- Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
- Tip Start
- Interior Observation Mirror
- Sunscreen Glass
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Door sill scuff pads
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Liftgate flood lamp
- 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
- Floor carpeting
- 160-amp alternator
- Cargo tie down loops
- Trailer Sway Damping
- Bright door handles
- active head restraints
- Front height adjustable shoulder belts
- Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
- Rear door child protection locks
- Body-colour mirrors
- Premium Instrument Cluster
- Autostick Automatic Transmission
- Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
- Black sill
- Electronic roll mitigation
- Supplemental front side airbags
- Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
- Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
- Vehicle info centre
- Bright Side Roof Rails
- P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
- LED tail lamps
- Front/rear aimable LED lamps
- Passenger fold-flat seat
- 240-km/h speedometer
- 6-way pwr driver adjust
- Rear reclining fold-flat seat
- Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
- CHMSL Lamp
- Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
- Cora tire pressure monitoring system
- 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
- Driver knee-bolster airbag
- Performance body-colour fascias
- 368-Watt Amplifier
- Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
- Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors
- SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
