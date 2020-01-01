Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

AWD, Leather

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,959KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4519206
  • Stock #: F31TJ3
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3DT615312
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

142,959 kms; 3.6L 6 cyl.; Automatic; AWD; Black Interior; Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Exterior; 21 Photos #22

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual-note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Convenience
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
  • Remote Start System
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Rear wiper w/washer
  • Floor console w/armrest
  • Premium instrument cluster display
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • 2nd row in-floor storage bins
  • Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Removable short mast antenna
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted windshield
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Bright grille
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
  • Air Filtering
  • Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
  • Tip Start
  • Interior Observation Mirror
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Floor carpeting
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Cargo tie down loops
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • Bright door handles
  • active head restraints
  • Front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Body-colour mirrors
  • Premium Instrument Cluster
  • Autostick Automatic Transmission
  • Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
  • Black sill
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Supplemental front side airbags
  • Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Bright Side Roof Rails
  • P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
  • LED tail lamps
  • Front/rear aimable LED lamps
  • Passenger fold-flat seat
  • 240-km/h speedometer
  • 6-way pwr driver adjust
  • Rear reclining fold-flat seat
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
  • CHMSL Lamp
  • Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
  • Cora tire pressure monitoring system
  • 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
  • Driver knee-bolster airbag
  • Performance body-colour fascias
  • 368-Watt Amplifier
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

