2013 Ford F-150

115,000 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT As low as 240 bi-weekly (oac)

2013 Ford F-150

XLT As low as 240 bi-weekly (oac)

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6858312
  • Stock #: F3VR64
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8DKD75033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VR64
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck is in excellent condition and a rarity to find these days! Let's start with the power packed 3.5L Ecoboost. Remote keyless entry, trailer brake, added on air bag system, back up camera, remote start and so much more! This truck looks great, drives great and is available to purchase at Merit Ford in Carlyle SK. Call or Text 306-453-4444.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

