2013 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
306-453-4444
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
+ taxes & licensing
This truck is in excellent condition and a rarity to find these days! Let's start with the power packed 3.5L Ecoboost. Remote keyless entry, trailer brake, added on air bag system, back up camera, remote start and so much more! This truck looks great, drives great and is available to purchase at Merit Ford in Carlyle SK. Call or Text 306-453-4444.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0