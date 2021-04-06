Menu
2013 Ford F-150

124,685 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

Cloth Bench, Sunroof

2013 Ford F-150

Cloth Bench, Sunroof

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6981101
  • Stock #: F3YE59
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DKE73571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 124,685 KM

Vehicle Description

124685 kms; 3.5L 6 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Grey Interior; Green Gem Metallic Exterior #22

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

