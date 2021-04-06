2013 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
306-453-6741
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-6741
+ taxes & licensing
124685 kms; 3.5L 6 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Grey Interior; Green Gem Metallic Exterior #22
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0