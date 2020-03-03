Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,487KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4795881
  • Stock #: F33XMN
  • VIN: 1GT121E80DF177735
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Ebony
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

137,487 kms; 6.6L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Ebony Interior; Silver Exterior; 46 Photos #22

Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
Convenience
  • Spare tire lock
Additional Features
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Single two-sided key
  • Side guard door beams
  • Premium instrument panel
  • Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
  • Console - overhead deluxe
  • Cruise control - electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
  • Defogger - windshield and side window
  • Lights - dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry & backlit IP switches
  • Power outlets - 12V outlets to power accessories
  • Steering wheel - leather-wrapped
  • Steering wheel and column - tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Sunshades - left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
  • Theft deterrent - electronic immobilizer
  • Glass - deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows
  • Lights - dual automatic halogen composite -inc: auto exterior lamp control & flash-to-pass feature
  • Windshield wipers and washers - intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system
  • Air bag restraint - driver and right front passenger frontal single stage
  • Pick up box - two tier loading
  • StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
  • Compass and exterior temperature in the DIC
  • Rear bench split folding stadium style
  • Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
  • Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
  • AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN, ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT
  • ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL
  • Backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: combination tail/backup direction, license plate lamp, cargo lamp
  • Bumpers - front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
  • Bumpers - rear, chrome with step pad
  • Door handles - colour-keyed
  • Glass - solar-ray, all windows
  • Grille - integral emblem at centre of grille, chrome surround with chrome horizontal bars
  • Indicator - at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
  • Mouldings - body side, body coloured
  • Climate control - dual zone, front, electronic climate control
  • Cup holders - front row, centre console, doors and rear seat
  • Door trim panels -inc: colour-keyed grained moulded plastic, soft vinyl w/map pocket
  • Model option - SLT
  • Air cleaner - high capacity
  • Axle, rear - 3.73 ratio
  • Body ordering code - fleetside
  • Chassis - handling/trailering, heavy duty -inc: rear monotube shocks
  • Cooling - engine oil
  • Cooling - heavy duty transmission
  • Differential, locking rear
  • Generator - 125-amp
  • Recovery hooks - two, front mounted at the front of each frame side member
  • Trailer brake controller, integrated *May not be suitable for some electric/hydraulic trailer brake systems. Check w/trailer manufacturer for specific requirements.*
  • Antenna - radio mast
  • Bose speakers -inc: subwoofer under centre console
  • Child safety restraints "LATCH" lower anchor and tethers top tether anchor located behind rear bench seat
  • Instrumentation - speedometer, tachometer, odometer -inc: trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, voltmeter, oil pressure, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
  • Brakes - antilock, 4 wheel ABS, front and rear disc
  • GVWR - 4309 kg (9,500 lb) (REQ: MYD Trans)
  • Seat belts, 3-point safety belts in front outboard seat & all seating positions
  • Transfer case - electronic shift 2-speed (4WD models - 4 high, 4 low) w/rotary dial controls
  • Bluetooth for phone (In-vehicle Bluetooth system allows users w/Bluetooth enabled cell phones to make & receive calls utilizing the vehicles audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls)
  • Audio system controls - steering wheel mounted -inc: (4) DIC menu buttons provided on IP for trip/fuel, vehicle info, customization, set/reset
  • Trailering special equipment, heavy duty -inc: extra capacity trans cooling (except w/ZW9)
  • Driver information centre -inc: driver warnings & messages, engine hours, trans temp, trailer gain output (if equipped), relearn tire position, oil life, remote key relearn, feature setting menus *Detailed description of all functions provided in owner...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

