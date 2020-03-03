2013 GMC Sierra 2500

- Safety
- Power Options
- Convenience
- Additional Features
- 4-wheel drive
- Single two-sided key
- Side guard door beams
- Premium instrument panel
- Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
- Console - overhead deluxe
- Cruise control - electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
- Defogger - windshield and side window
- Lights - dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry & backlit IP switches
- Power outlets - 12V outlets to power accessories
- Steering wheel - leather-wrapped
- Steering wheel and column - tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock
- Sunshades - left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
- Theft deterrent - electronic immobilizer
- Glass - deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows
- Lights - dual automatic halogen composite -inc: auto exterior lamp control & flash-to-pass feature
- Windshield wipers and washers - intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system
- Air bag restraint - driver and right front passenger frontal single stage
- Pick up box - two tier loading
- StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
- Compass and exterior temperature in the DIC
- Rear bench split folding stadium style
- Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
- Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
- AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN, ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT
- ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL
- Backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: combination tail/backup direction, license plate lamp, cargo lamp
- Bumpers - front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
- Bumpers - rear, chrome with step pad
- Door handles - colour-keyed
- Glass - solar-ray, all windows
- Grille - integral emblem at centre of grille, chrome surround with chrome horizontal bars
- Indicator - at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
- Mouldings - body side, body coloured
- Climate control - dual zone, front, electronic climate control
- Cup holders - front row, centre console, doors and rear seat
- Door trim panels -inc: colour-keyed grained moulded plastic, soft vinyl w/map pocket
- Model option - SLT
- Air cleaner - high capacity
- Axle, rear - 3.73 ratio
- Body ordering code - fleetside
- Chassis - handling/trailering, heavy duty -inc: rear monotube shocks
- Cooling - engine oil
- Cooling - heavy duty transmission
- Differential, locking rear
- Generator - 125-amp
- Recovery hooks - two, front mounted at the front of each frame side member
- Trailer brake controller, integrated *May not be suitable for some electric/hydraulic trailer brake systems. Check w/trailer manufacturer for specific requirements.*
- Antenna - radio mast
- Bose speakers -inc: subwoofer under centre console
- Child safety restraints "LATCH" lower anchor and tethers top tether anchor located behind rear bench seat
- Instrumentation - speedometer, tachometer, odometer -inc: trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, voltmeter, oil pressure, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
- Brakes - antilock, 4 wheel ABS, front and rear disc
- GVWR - 4309 kg (9,500 lb) (REQ: MYD Trans)
- Seat belts, 3-point safety belts in front outboard seat & all seating positions
- Transfer case - electronic shift 2-speed (4WD models - 4 high, 4 low) w/rotary dial controls
- Bluetooth for phone (In-vehicle Bluetooth system allows users w/Bluetooth enabled cell phones to make & receive calls utilizing the vehicles audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls)
- Audio system controls - steering wheel mounted -inc: (4) DIC menu buttons provided on IP for trip/fuel, vehicle info, customization, set/reset
- Trailering special equipment, heavy duty -inc: extra capacity trans cooling (except w/ZW9)
- Driver information centre -inc: driver warnings & messages, engine hours, trans temp, trailer gain output (if equipped), relearn tire position, oil life, remote key relearn, feature setting menus *Detailed description of all functions provided in owner...
