2013 GMC Sierra 2500

Safety Fog Lamps Power Options Pwr steering Convenience Spare tire lock

Additional Features 4-wheel drive

Single two-sided key

Side guard door beams

Premium instrument panel

Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Console - overhead deluxe

Cruise control - electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Defogger - windshield and side window

Lights - dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry & backlit IP switches

Power outlets - 12V outlets to power accessories

Steering wheel - leather-wrapped

Steering wheel and column - tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock

Sunshades - left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors

Theft deterrent - electronic immobilizer

Glass - deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows

Lights - dual automatic halogen composite -inc: auto exterior lamp control & flash-to-pass feature

Windshield wipers and washers - intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system

Air bag restraint - driver and right front passenger frontal single stage

Pick up box - two tier loading

StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist

Compass and exterior temperature in the DIC

Rear bench split folding stadium style

Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing

AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN, ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT

ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL

Backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: combination tail/backup direction, license plate lamp, cargo lamp

Bumpers - front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap

Bumpers - rear, chrome with step pad

Door handles - colour-keyed

Glass - solar-ray, all windows

Grille - integral emblem at centre of grille, chrome surround with chrome horizontal bars

Indicator - at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change

Mouldings - body side, body coloured

Climate control - dual zone, front, electronic climate control

Cup holders - front row, centre console, doors and rear seat

Door trim panels -inc: colour-keyed grained moulded plastic, soft vinyl w/map pocket

Model option - SLT

Air cleaner - high capacity

Axle, rear - 3.73 ratio

Body ordering code - fleetside

Chassis - handling/trailering, heavy duty -inc: rear monotube shocks

Cooling - engine oil

Cooling - heavy duty transmission

Differential, locking rear

Generator - 125-amp

Recovery hooks - two, front mounted at the front of each frame side member

Trailer brake controller, integrated *May not be suitable for some electric/hydraulic trailer brake systems. Check w/trailer manufacturer for specific requirements.*

Antenna - radio mast

Bose speakers -inc: subwoofer under centre console

Child safety restraints "LATCH" lower anchor and tethers top tether anchor located behind rear bench seat

Instrumentation - speedometer, tachometer, odometer -inc: trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, voltmeter, oil pressure, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Brakes - antilock, 4 wheel ABS, front and rear disc

GVWR - 4309 kg (9,500 lb) (REQ: MYD Trans)

Seat belts, 3-point safety belts in front outboard seat & all seating positions

Transfer case - electronic shift 2-speed (4WD models - 4 high, 4 low) w/rotary dial controls

Bluetooth for phone (In-vehicle Bluetooth system allows users w/Bluetooth enabled cell phones to make & receive calls utilizing the vehicles audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls)

Audio system controls - steering wheel mounted -inc: (4) DIC menu buttons provided on IP for trip/fuel, vehicle info, customization, set/reset

Trailering special equipment, heavy duty -inc: extra capacity trans cooling (except w/ZW9)

Driver information centre -inc: driver warnings & messages, engine hours, trans temp, trailer gain output (if equipped), relearn tire position, oil life, remote key relearn, feature setting menus *Detailed description of all functions provided in owner...

