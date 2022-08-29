$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
306-453-6741
2013 GMC Sierra 3500
2013 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLT
Location
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-6741
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
232,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9151639
- Stock #: F4T5F7
- VIN: 1GT424E88DF151592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#490
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0