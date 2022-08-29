Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 3500

232,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

2013 GMC Sierra 3500

2013 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT

2013 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

232,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9151639
  • Stock #: F4T5F7
  • VIN: 1GT424E88DF151592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#490

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

