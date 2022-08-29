2013 GMC Sierra 3500...

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9151639

9151639 Stock #: F4T5F7

F4T5F7 VIN: 1GT424E88DF151592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.