2014 Ford Edge

108,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Limited As low as 170 bi-weekly (oac)

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6858339
  • Stock #: F3WB1T
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC8EBA31170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
tinted windows
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-XXXX

306-453-4444

