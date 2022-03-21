$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
175,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8722301
- Stock #: F4KDJ2
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB50205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black/Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
72 L Fuel Tank
908# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,531 kgs (5,580 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Deletes auxiliary input jack, voice activation, 8" touch-screen, 2 driver configurable LCD displays in cluster, media hub upgrade to include 2 USB ports, SD card reader and video input jack (centre-stack ...
SEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique treatment on headlamps and taillamps and floor mats w/logo, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined Face, 3.39 Axle Ratio, Body Colour Grille, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Vista Roof, 2-panel glass w/power tilt and open of front panel and dual power sun shades, Radio: Voice-Activated Navigation System
PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: 2-panel glass w/power tilt and open of front panel and dual power sun shades
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
