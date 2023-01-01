2014 Ford Explorer

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9506839

9506839 Stock #: F4X29E

F4X29E VIN: 1FM5K8D80EGB92173

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 99,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Hill Descent Control Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 3.65 Axle Ratio 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Silver grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Fold Into Floor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A -inc: Comfort Package, Power Liftgate, Rearview Camera TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III) -inc: Delete Rear Recovery Hooks, Receiver Hitch, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C), 4 & 7 Pin Wiring Harness, Engine Oil Cooler RADIO: VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: SD card for map and POI storage, 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6 passenger, adjustable tracks

