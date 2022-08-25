2014 Ford Mustang

$34,999 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 7 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9003412

Stock #: F4PPCY

VIN: 1ZVBP8CF8E5234560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal Black/Carbon

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 29,772 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive 3.55 Axle Ratio 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L 4V Ti-VCT V8 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Universal Garage Door Opener glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Vinyl Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior Xenon Headlights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Aluminum Spare Wheel Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna digital signal processor 370w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Equipment Group 400A MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM & SECURITY PACKAGE -inc: Active Anti-Theft System, Reverse Sensing System, Wheel Locking Kit SHAKER PRO

