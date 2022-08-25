$34,999+ tax & licensing
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2014 Ford Mustang
2014 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
29,772KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9003412
- Stock #: F4PPCY
- VIN: 1ZVBP8CF8E5234560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black/Carbon
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # F4PPCY
- Mileage 29,772 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Mustang GT Cope is one of a kind! Low km, Recaro leather seats and a 5L V8 Engine that will make you feel like a kid again! 6 Speed Manual! Come on! This car is begging to get driven! Call or Text 306-453-4444
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L 4V Ti-VCT V8
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Xenon Headlights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
370w Regular Amplifier
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Equipment Group 400A
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM & SECURITY PACKAGE -inc: Active Anti-Theft System, Reverse Sensing System, Wheel Locking Kit
SHAKER PRO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
