2014 RAM 2500

Listing ID: 9367501

9367501 Stock #: F4UVDH

F4UVDH VIN: 3C6UR5GL0EG216882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat

Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 148,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Hill Descent Control Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Next Generation Engine Controller 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 4,082 kgs (9,000 lbs) 117.3 L Fuel Tank Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 948.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Hemi Badge Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Front fog lamps Chrome Exterior Mirrors Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Firestone Brand Tires Front Bumper Sight Shields LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Coloured Fender Flares Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Coloured Rear Step Bumper Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Compass remote start Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Electronically Controlled Throttle Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Engine Immobilizer Heated Second Row Seats Front air conditioning Front map lights Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Audio and Pedals Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Fixed antenna HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio: UConnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV Radio w/Seek-Scan Regular Amplifier Convenience Clock Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Simulated woodgrain trim Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch 4-pin connector ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180 Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel, GVWR: 4,536 kgs (10,000 lbs), RA... CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control

