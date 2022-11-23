$50,999+ tax & licensing
$50,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2014 RAM 2500
Longhorn 6.7LI6 Cummins Turbo Diesel
Location
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
$50,999
+ taxes & licensing
148,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9367501
- Stock #: F4UVDH
- VIN: 3C6UR5GL0EG216882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
- Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 148,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Next Generation Engine Controller
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 4,082 kgs (9,000 lbs)
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
948.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Hemi Badge
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Firestone Brand Tires
Front Bumper Sight Shields
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Coloured Fender Flares
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Compass
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Second Row Seats
Front air conditioning
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Audio and Pedals
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Fixed antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio: UConnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Clock
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
aux audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Simulated woodgrain trim
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180 Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel, GVWR: 4,536 kgs (10,000 lbs), RA...
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
