Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2014 Toyota Venza V6 AWD offers a smooth, capable ride with a spacious and upscale interior. Enjoy heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate for added convenience. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance in all conditions. Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and premium audio keep you connected on the go. A perfect blend of versatility and comfortbook your test drive today!

2014 Toyota Venza

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD -Heated Leather +

Watch This Vehicle
12303566

2014 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD -Heated Leather +

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,000KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB3EU100602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Toyota Venza V6 AWD offers a smooth, capable ride with a spacious and upscale interior.
Enjoy heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate for added convenience.
Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance in all conditions.
Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and premium audio keep you connected on the go.
A perfect blend of versatility and comfortbook your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power lumbar support
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Clock
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Power Recline
power driver cushion height
power fore/aft and adjustable passenger seat w/fore/aft and recline
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
USB audio input
Automatic Sound Levelizer system (ASL)
Bluetooth capability
integrated XM Satellite Radio
6 speakers
roof mounted antenna and 6.1" display audio
gate type shifter
lock up torque converter and transmission cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2021 GMC Yukon XL SLT - 7 Seats, Duramax Diesel + for sale in Carlyle, SK
2021 GMC Yukon XL SLT - 7 Seats, Duramax Diesel + 109,000 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Heated/Cooled Leather + for sale in Carlyle, SK
2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Heated/Cooled Leather + 118,545 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium - Remote Start +MORE for sale in Carlyle, SK
2019 Ford Escape Titanium - Remote Start +MORE 80,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Venza