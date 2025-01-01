$16,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Venza
4dr Wgn V6 AWD -Heated Leather +
2014 Toyota Venza
4dr Wgn V6 AWD -Heated Leather +
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Toyota Venza V6 AWD offers a smooth, capable ride with a spacious and upscale interior.
Enjoy heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate for added convenience.
Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance in all conditions.
Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and premium audio keep you connected on the go.
A perfect blend of versatility and comfortbook your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
+ taxes & licensing
306-453-4444