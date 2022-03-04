2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

tinted windows

Fog lamps, front, halogen

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Bumper, front, chrome

Bumper, rear chrome

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, body-colour

Mouldings, bodyside, body colour

Grille surround, chrome

Mirror caps, body-colour

Headlamps, halogen reflector

Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RC3), (RBX), (RC7), (RHH) or (RBW).) (Included and only available with (RC3), (RBX), (RC7), (RHH), (RI8) or (RBW).)