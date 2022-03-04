$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
175,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8594492
- Stock #: F4J378
- VIN: 3GCUKREC3FG196541
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Power Windows
Power Steering
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air cleaner, high-capacity
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Vehicle control, hill descent
Underbody shield, transfer case protection (Requires 4WD models.)
tinted windows
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, front, chrome
Bumper, rear chrome
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Grille surround, chrome
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, halogen reflector
Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RC3), (RBX), (RC7), (RHH) or (RBW).) (Included and only available with (RC3), (RBX), (RC7), (RHH), (RI8) or (RBW).)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour. Mirror caps will be chrome with (PDX) Custom Sport Edition.)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6-Speaker Audio System
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Z71 Appearance Package
