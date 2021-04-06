Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Edge

57,951 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium As low as 222 bi-weekly (oac)

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium As low as 222 bi-weekly (oac)

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 6858264
  2. 6858264
  3. 6858264
  4. 6858264
  5. 6858264
  6. 6858264
  7. 6858264
  8. 6858264
  9. 6858264
  10. 6858264
  11. 6858264
  12. 6858264
  13. 6858264
  14. 6858264
  15. 6858264
  16. 6858264
  17. 6858264
  18. 6858264
  19. 6858264
  20. 6858264
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6858264
  • Stock #: F3TH1T
  • VIN: 2FMTK4K85FBB57432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TH1T
  • Mileage 57,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM alert! We invite you to come check out this 2015 Ford Edge with under 60,000 km! This Edge is a Titanium complete with heated and cooled seats. Heated rear seats. Your hands will thank you because it has a heated steering wheel. Remote Start. Panoramic Roof. Navigation. Topped off with the power packed 3.5L V6. Available at Merit Ford in Carlyle Sk. Call or Text 306-453-4444.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

2014 Ford Edge Limit...
 108,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 Li...
 87,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Sport...
 119,869 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory