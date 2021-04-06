+ taxes & licensing
306-453-4444
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Low KM alert! We invite you to come check out this 2015 Ford Edge with under 60,000 km! This Edge is a Titanium complete with heated and cooled seats. Heated rear seats. Your hands will thank you because it has a heated steering wheel. Remote Start. Panoramic Roof. Navigation. Topped off with the power packed 3.5L V6. Available at Merit Ford in Carlyle Sk. Call or Text 306-453-4444.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0