2015 Ford Edge

119,869 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

Sport As low as 170 bi-weekly(oac)

2015 Ford Edge

Sport As low as 170 bi-weekly(oac)

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6858330
  Stock #: F3W2D9
  VIN: 2FMPK4AP1FBB07069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3W2D9
  • Mileage 119,869 KM

Vehicle Description

We invite you to come and check out this 2015 Ford Edge SPORT! Plenty of power with the 2.7L V6! Packed with great features like remote start, lane departure, HID headlamps, powerlift gate, heated and cooled front seats and heated rear seats. Navigation, Panoramic Roof and so much more! Through the shop, detailed and ready to roll! Call or text to check it out! 306-453-4444.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

