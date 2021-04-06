+ taxes & licensing
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
We invite you to come and check out this 2015 Ford Edge SPORT! Plenty of power with the 2.7L V6! Packed with great features like remote start, lane departure, HID headlamps, powerlift gate, heated and cooled front seats and heated rear seats. Navigation, Panoramic Roof and so much more! Through the shop, detailed and ready to roll! Call or text to check it out! 306-453-4444.
