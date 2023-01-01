$21,398+ tax & licensing
$21,398
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Taurus
SEL AWD
Location
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
$21,797
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$20,999
Adjustments
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$21,797
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
94,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9770425
- Stock #: F4YX9F
- VIN: 1FAHP2H84FG190587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Exterior
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0