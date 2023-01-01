Menu
2015 Ford Taurus

94,300 KM

Details Features

$21,398

+ tax & licensing
$21,398

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2015 Ford Taurus

2015 Ford Taurus

SEL AWD

2015 Ford Taurus

SEL AWD

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$21,797

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$20,999

Adjustments

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$21,797
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
94,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9770425
  • Stock #: F4YX9F
  • VIN: 1FAHP2H84FG190587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4YX9F
  • Mileage 94,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Front air conditioning

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

