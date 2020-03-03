2015 GMC Acadia

Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Additional Features Rear Park Assist

Rear Vision Camera

Theft-deterrent system

Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare.)

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Spoiler, rear

Storage system, rear cargo area under floor

Alternator, 170 amps

Steering, power, variable effort

Horn, dual-note

Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])

Axle, 3.16 ratio

GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (TV14526 AWD models only.)

Exhaust, single outlet

Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire

Mouldings, body-colour bodyside

Headlamps, dual halogen projector lamp

Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)

Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage

Insulation, acoustical package

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls

Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock

Instrumentation, 5-gauge with Enhanced Driver Information Centre, outside temperature indicator and digital compass display

Windows, power with driver Express-Down

Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors

Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Lighting, interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel

Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6

Body, power rear liftgate

Seat, 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control

Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Audio system controls, rear with headphone jacks

Door handles, chrome (Bright beltline moulding.)

Fog lamps, front, halogen projector beam

Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel

Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger (Included with (**2) leather-appointed seats.)

OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.