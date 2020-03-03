2015 GMC Acadia

- Additional Features
- Rear Park Assist
- Rear Vision Camera
- Theft-deterrent system
- Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare.)
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Wipers, front intermittent with washers
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
- Door locks, rear child security
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
- Suspension, Ride and Handling
- Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
- Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
- Headlamp control, automatic on and off
- Spoiler, rear
- Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
- Alternator, 170 amps
- Steering, power, variable effort
- Horn, dual-note
- Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])
- Axle, 3.16 ratio
- GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (TV14526 AWD models only.)
- Exhaust, single outlet
- Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
- Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
- Headlamps, dual halogen projector lamp
- Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
- Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage
- Insulation, acoustical package
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
- Instrumentation, 5-gauge with Enhanced Driver Information Centre, outside temperature indicator and digital compass display
- Windows, power with driver Express-Down
- Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
- Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
- Lighting, interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel
- Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
- ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6
- Body, power rear liftgate
- Seat, 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control
- Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
- Audio system controls, rear with headphone jacks
- Door handles, chrome (Bright beltline moulding.)
- Fog lamps, front, halogen projector beam
- Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel
- Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger (Included with (**2) leather-appointed seats.)
- OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and ...
