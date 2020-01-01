2015 GMC Sierra 2500

112,142 kms; 6.6L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Black Interior; Summit White Exterior; 46 Photos #22
- Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Door handles, chrome
- Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
- Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
- Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power outlet, 110-volt AC
- Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
- Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
- Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
- Bumper, front chrome
- CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
- Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
- Grille surround, chrome
- Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
- Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
- Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
- Pickup box, Wideside
- Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
- Pedals, power-adjustable
- Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE
- Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
- Steering, Recirculating Ball
- Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
- Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires)
- Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
- LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered. )
- Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric ...
