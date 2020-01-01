Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Built After Aug 14 SLT Crew Buckets, SunRoof

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,142KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4519224
  • Stock #: F329DW
  • VIN: 1GT12ZE88FF519210
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

112,142 kms; 6.6L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Black Interior; Summit White Exterior; 46 Photos #22

Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power outlet, 110-volt AC
  • Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
  • Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
  • Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Bumper, front chrome
  • CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
  • Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • Pickup box, Wideside
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
  • Pedals, power-adjustable
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE
  • Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Steering, Recirculating Ball
  • Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires)
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
  • LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered. )
  • Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

