$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Yukon
SLE
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-6741
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
159,610KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10380960
- Stock #: F581FE
- VIN: 1GKS2AKC9FR522358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 159,610 KM
Vehicle Description
#490
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
