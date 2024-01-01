Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

135,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA7FG242004

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Hyper Silver Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Clock
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

1-888-701-0748
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe