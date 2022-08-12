2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8974684

8974684 Stock #: F4N9DD

F4N9DD VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG240517

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Axle Ratio 3.648 Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC GVWR: 2,300 kgs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P235/65 R17 AS Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

