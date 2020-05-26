Menu
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,750KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5026521
  • Stock #: F363VX
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC8GG361868
Exterior Colour
Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

69,750 kms; 5.3L; Automatic; 4WD; Tan Interior; Iridescent Pearl Tricoat Exterior; 6 Photos #22

Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • universal home remote
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
  • Remote Locking Tailgate
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
  • Body, Pick Up Box
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Mirror caps, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
  • Power outlet, 110-volt AC
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
  • ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
  • GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
  • Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
  • Radio, HD
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
  • Wireless Charging Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
  • Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
  • Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn
  • Taillamps, LED with signature
  • Fog lamps, thin profile LED
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
  • Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
  • Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
  • Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
  • Bumper, front body colour
  • Suspension Package, High Performance
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...
  • LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

