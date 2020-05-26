2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Powertrain
-
- Convenience
-
- Exterior
-
- Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
- Additional Features
-
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
- Remote Locking Tailgate
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
- Body, Pick Up Box
- Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
- Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
- Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
- Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
- CornerStep, rear bumper
- Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
- Wheelhouse liners, rear
- Mirror caps, chrome
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Door handles, chrome
- Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
- Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
- Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
- Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
- Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
- Power outlet, 110-volt AC
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
- ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
- GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
- Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
- Radio, HD
- Grille surround, chrome
- Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
- Wireless Charging Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
- Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
- Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn
- Taillamps, LED with signature
- Fog lamps, thin profile LED
- Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
- Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
- Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
- Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
- Bumper, front body colour
- Suspension Package, High Performance
- Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...
- LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed)
