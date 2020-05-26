2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Convenience universal home remote Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features Remote Vehicle Starter System

Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines

Remote Locking Tailgate

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors

Body, Pick Up Box

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Mirror caps, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Power outlet, 110-volt AC

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio

ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING

GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Radio, HD

Grille surround, chrome

Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper

Wireless Charging Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)

Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn

Taillamps, LED with signature

Fog lamps, thin profile LED

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)

Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging

Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps

Bumper, front body colour

Suspension Package, High Performance

Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed)

