2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,500 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

LT

Location

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

41,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9144322
  • Stock #: F4RTDR
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC1GZ203301

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

#490

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

