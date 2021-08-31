+ taxes & licensing
LARIAT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE! These don't show up too often anymore. Rather than letting those Americans have all the nice trucks we thought we would keep this one at Merit Ford in Carlyle and offer it to you! Come check out this 2016 F150 built with our 5L V8 engine (que Tim Allen grunt) Remote Start, Heated and Cooled Seats, Reverse Camera, Twin Panel Moonroof, Fx4 Off Road Package, and it rolls on 20's. This truck is next level. Is it your time to level up??? Call or Text 306-453-4444
