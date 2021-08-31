$42,999 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7710322

7710322 Stock #: F48627

F48627 VIN: 1FTEW1EF4GFC87891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48627

Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

