2016 Ford F-150

96,500 KM

Details

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat Special Edition PKG

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat Special Edition PKG

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7710322
  • Stock #: F48627
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF4GFC87891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48627
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE! These don't show up too often anymore. Rather than letting those Americans have all the nice trucks we thought we would keep this one at Merit Ford in Carlyle and offer it to you! Come check out this 2016 F150 built with our 5L V8 engine (que Tim Allen grunt) Remote Start, Heated and Cooled Seats, Reverse Camera, Twin Panel Moonroof, Fx4 Off Road Package, and it rolls on 20's. This truck is next level. Is it your time to level up??? Call or Text 306-453-4444

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

