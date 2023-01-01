Menu
2016 Ford F-150

152,403 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

XLT XTR PACKAGE

XLT XTR PACKAGE

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$30,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$30,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
152,403KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9973094
  • Stock #: F53CH8
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG7GKE67631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F53CH8
  • Mileage 152,403 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Front fog lamps

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

