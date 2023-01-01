$30,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT XTR PACKAGE
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$30,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$30,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
152,403KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9973094
- Stock #: F53CH8
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG7GKE67631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
PERIMETER ALARM
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Front fog lamps
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Additional Features
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
