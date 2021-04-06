2016 GMC Acadia

+ taxes & licensing
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
We invite you to come down to Merit Ford in Carlyle Sk to have a look at this great looking GMC Acadia. The Interior is rich looking full of great features. Navigation, Back up Camera. Heated leather seats. Heated Steering wheel. 2nd Row buckets. The vehicle checked out great through our mechanical inspection and is ready to find a new home. Call or Text 306-453-4444 to make you appointment today!
