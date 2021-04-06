Menu
2016 GMC Acadia

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2016 GMC Acadia

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT As low as 205 bi-weekly (oac)

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT As low as 205 bi-weekly (oac)

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6858267
  • Stock #: F3TKXU
  • VIN: 1GKKVSKD2GJ204958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We invite you to come down to Merit Ford in Carlyle Sk to have a look at this great looking GMC Acadia. The Interior is rich looking full of great features. Navigation, Back up Camera. Heated leather seats. Heated Steering wheel. 2nd Row buckets. The vehicle checked out great through our mechanical inspection and is ready to find a new home. Call or Text 306-453-4444 to make you appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 - 19" x 7.5" (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

