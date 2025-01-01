Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

154,000 KM

Details Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

12175258

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Sale

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,000KM
VIN 1GTV2MEH0GZ107609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
brakes
headlamps
WINDOWS
Glass
Seat
4-wheel antilock
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger
seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger
and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

