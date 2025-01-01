$22,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Sale
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTV2MEH0GZ107609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 154,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Additional Features
Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
brakes
headlamps
WINDOWS
Glass
Seat
4-wheel antilock
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger
seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger
and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 154,000 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 188,000 KM $37,000 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats+MORE 128,000 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2016 GMC Sierra 1500