$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 2500
2016 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT
190,305KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10556037
- Stock #: F59MP7
- VIN: 1GT12TE8XGF272285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F59MP7
- Mileage 190,305 KM
Vehicle Description
#490
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0