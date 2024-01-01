$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Cadillac Escalade
Platinum
2017 Cadillac Escalade
Platinum
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$44,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$44,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
163,450KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYS4DKJ2HR252005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Jet Black Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 163,450 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Adaptive remote start
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Trailering equipment
Safety
Airbags
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when vehicle is in blind spot
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Suspension
Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth For Phone
Additional Features
Steering
Stabilitrak
Radio
liftgate
MIRRORS
ASSIST STEPS
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
DIFFERENTIAL
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Audio system feature
Automatic Load Levelling
Tow/haul mode selector
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
blackwall
heated
rear-window electric
3-channel programmable
rear
4-wheel antilock
4-wheel disc
power
rear child security
programmable
heavy-duty locking rear
button located at end of shift lever
mounted audio and Driver Information centre controls
4-colour
reconfigurable
power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
hands free open and close
IntelliBeam
automatic high beam on/off
deep-tinted (all windows
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
automatic on/off
P285/45R22 all-season
roof-mounted
chrome
outside heated power-adjustable
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators
ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
power-retractable running side board with LED lighting
HD
streaming audio for music for select phones
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
2020 Ford Escape SE 30,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 3 L Diesel! 60,800 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 98,925 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2017 Cadillac Escalade