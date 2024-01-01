Menu
2017 Cadillac Escalade

163,450 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 11501928
  2. 11501928
  3. 11501928
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,450KM
VIN 1GYS4DKJ2HR252005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Jet Black Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Adaptive remote start

Exterior

Luggage Rack

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Trailering equipment

Safety

Airbags
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when vehicle is in blind spot
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Suspension

Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth For Phone

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Radio
liftgate
MIRRORS
ASSIST STEPS
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
DIFFERENTIAL
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Audio system feature
Automatic Load Levelling
Tow/haul mode selector
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
blackwall
heated
rear-window electric
3-channel programmable
rear
4-wheel antilock
4-wheel disc
power
rear child security
programmable
heavy-duty locking rear
button located at end of shift lever
mounted audio and Driver Information centre controls
4-colour
reconfigurable
power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
hands free open and close
IntelliBeam
automatic high beam on/off
deep-tinted (all windows
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
automatic on/off
P285/45R22 all-season
roof-mounted
chrome
outside heated power-adjustable
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators
ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
power-retractable running side board with LED lighting
HD
streaming audio for music for select phones
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

