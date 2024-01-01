$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Edge
SPORT
2017 Ford Edge
SPORT
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$28,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$28,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
101,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP7HBC23444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5DFYK
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Mechanical
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
MP3 Player
Clock
Aux Audio Input Jack
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2017 Ford Edge