$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
2017 Ford Edge
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
84,536KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9647782
- Stock #: F4Y9R5
- VIN: 2FMPK4K96HBC56614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Arguably the nicest trade we have taken in! This 2017 Ford Edge is available at Merit Ford in Carlyle Sask. LOADED with features- Heat Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Adaptive Cruise, Moonroof and the list goes on! Call or Text 306-453-4444
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Voice-Activated Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Clock
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Vista Roof, Standard 2nd row dome LED reading lights are replaced w/2 single lights, Switches located in each grab handle pocket, Voice-Activated Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A -inc: Heated Rear Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), cross traffic alert, 110V Pow...
