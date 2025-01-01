$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE - Moonroof, Heated Seats +MORE
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2017 Ford Escape SE, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This versatile crossover, with only 96,400 KM on the odometer, is ready to hit the road with you. Its sleek Magnetic exterior and comfortable Charcoal Black interior make a statement wherever you go. This Escape is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors.
This Ford Escape SE is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic four-wheel drive, perfect for tackling those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions. The included moonroof and heated seats add a touch of luxury, making every drive a pleasure. With its practical design and impressive list of features, this Escape is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability.
Here are five features that make this 2017 Ford Escape SE stand out:
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
- Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the touch of a button.
- Automatic Four-Wheel Drive: Provides confidence and control in all driving conditions.
- Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity: Stay connected on the go.
