<p>Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2017 Ford Escape SE, available now at Merit Ford Sales Ltd. This versatile crossover, with only 96,400 KM on the odometer, is ready to hit the road with you. Its sleek Magnetic exterior and comfortable Charcoal Black interior make a statement wherever you go. This Escape is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and confident driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors.</p> <p>This Ford Escape SE is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic four-wheel drive, perfect for tackling those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions. The included moonroof and heated seats add a touch of luxury, making every drive a pleasure. With its practical design and impressive list of features, this Escape is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2017 Ford Escape SE stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest days.</li> <li><strong>Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the touch of a button.</li> <li><strong>Automatic Four-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides confidence and control in all driving conditions.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

96,400KM
  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,400 KM

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

