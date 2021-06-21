Menu
2017 Ford Escape

110,000 KM

$19,999

SE Heat Seats!

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

110,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7486737
  Stock #: F459FD
  VIN: 1FMCU9G98HUB32871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Hot Trade Alert! This 2017 Ford Escape is available at Merit Ford in Carlyle Sk. Built with the fuel efficient 2L ecoboost engine, this 6 Speed SUV has a lot of adventure left in it. Reverse Camera, Sync Connect, Power Driver Seat, Navigation, and Heated seats! Drive in comfort and style, upgrade your driving experience today! Call or text 306-453-4444

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

