2017 Ford Explorer

67,684 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited As low as 280 bi-weekly (oac)

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited As low as 280 bi-weekly (oac)

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6858309
  • Stock #: F3VHHG
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH9HGD45893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice Local trade. This Explorer is available and located at Merit Ford Sales in Carlyle Sk. It is well equipped and in great condition! Leather heated seats, power liftgate, navigation, keyless entry, remote start, tow package, 2nd row bench and so much more. We invite you to come and check it out it's a real must see! Call or Text to make your appointment 306-453-4444.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

