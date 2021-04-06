2017 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Nice Local trade. This Explorer is available and located at Merit Ford Sales in Carlyle Sk. It is well equipped and in great condition! Leather heated seats, power liftgate, navigation, keyless entry, remote start, tow package, 2nd row bench and so much more. We invite you to come and check it out it's a real must see! Call or Text to make your appointment 306-453-4444.
