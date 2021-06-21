2017 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Through inspection, detail and read to go! This Explorer is power packed with Ford's 3.5L V6 Ecoboost! Loaded with features such as Navigation, Heated and Cooled seats (front), Power liftgate, Remote Start, Reverse Camera, Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise, the list could go on. We invite you come down to Merit Ford in Carlyle Sask to come and check it out. Call or Text 306-453-4444
