2017 Ford Explorer

138,000 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Sport Price to Sell!

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

138,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7410161
  • Stock #: F421FW
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GTXHGC41786

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F421FW
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Through inspection, detail and read to go! This Explorer is power packed with Ford's 3.5L V6 Ecoboost! Loaded with features such as Navigation, Heated and Cooled seats (front), Power liftgate, Remote Start, Reverse Camera, Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise, the list could go on. We invite you come down to Merit Ford in Carlyle Sask to come and check it out. Call or Text 306-453-4444

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Passenger Knee Airbag
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
height adjusters
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

