2017 Ford F-150

125,000 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF9HFB43806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Interior

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

