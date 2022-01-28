Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

116,944 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Cloth Bench, Drivers Seat Pwr.

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

Cloth Bench, Drivers Seat Pwr.

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

  1. 8187942
  2. 8187942
  3. 8187942
  4. 8187942
  5. 8187942
  6. 8187942
  7. 8187942
  8. 8187942
  9. 8187942
  10. 8187942
  11. 8187942
  12. 8187942
  13. 8187942
  14. 8187942
  15. 8187942
  16. 8187942
  17. 8187942
  18. 8187942
  19. 8187942
  20. 8187942
  21. 8187942
  22. 8187942
  23. 8187942
  24. 8187942
  25. 8187942
  26. 8187942
  27. 8187942
  28. 8187942
  29. 8187942
  30. 8187942
  31. 8187942
  32. 8187942
  33. 8187942
  34. 8187942
  35. 8187942
  36. 8187942
  37. 8187942
  38. 8187942
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,944KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8187942
  • Stock #: F4D3RF
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF4HFB26474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4D3RF
  • Mileage 116,944 KM

Vehicle Description

116944 kms; 5.0L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Medium Earth Grey Interior; White Exterior #22

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 55,380 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Clot...
 116,944 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 77,845 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-6741

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory