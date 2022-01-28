$36,995+ tax & licensing
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
306-453-6741
2017 Ford F-150
Cloth Bench, Drivers Seat Pwr.
Location
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-6741
116,944KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8187942
- Stock #: F4D3RF
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF4HFB26474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4D3RF
- Mileage 116,944 KM
Vehicle Description
116944 kms; 5.0L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Medium Earth Grey Interior; White Exterior #22
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0