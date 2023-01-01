$72,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$72,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW Lariat Ultimate Package
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$72,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$72,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$72,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
107,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10019142
- Stock #: F54GWB
- VIN: 1FT8W3DTXHED47325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Dual Rear Wheels
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0