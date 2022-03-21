2017 Ford F-350

$73,999 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze Fire

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4NC6T

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Assist Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection HD 200 Amp Alternator Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Parking Sensors Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Leather Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Rear centre armrest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Regular Amplifier Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Additional Features Order Code 618A MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p... TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console FX4 4X4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Hill Descent Control, Coloured Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Steering, Automatic High Beam, rain-sensing windshield wipers, Easy Entry/Exit Memory Driver's Seat Feature, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Navigation, Remote Sta...

