2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat Seats 6!
Location
98,000KM
Used
- Stock #: F4NC6T
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT2HED33891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This local trade is ready to roll! Equipped with Ford's 6.7L Power stroke engine. Heated and Cooled leather seats, moonroof, FX4, 5th wheel prep, remote start and so much more. This is a must see... But don't wait too long! Like every diesel we have put on the lot lately this one won't be here long! Call or text 306-453-4444
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Order Code 618A
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 4X4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Hill Descent Control, Coloured Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Steering, Automatic High Beam, rain-sensing windshield wipers, Easy Entry/Exit Memory Driver's Seat Feature, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Navigation, Remote Sta...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
