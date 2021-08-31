Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

111,059 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,059KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7597429
  Stock #: F4672A
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC7HG462200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,059 KM

Vehicle Description

111059 kms; 5.3L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Jet Black Interior; Summit White Exterior #22

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

