2017 GMC Terrain

52,000 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT Has Extended Warranty!

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT Has Extended Warranty!

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7470390
  Stock #: F4599U
  VIN: 2GKFLUEK7H6190518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local trade is well equipped with heated leather seats! Comes with remote start, reverse camera and so much more! This low km trade is available at Merit Ford in Carlyle Sk! Call or text today to come check it out! 306-453-4444

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

